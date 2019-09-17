Reviewing The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)’s and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s results

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.31 N/A 0.09 39.54 IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.33 N/A 6.97 34.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. IAC/InterActiveCorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Meet Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Meet Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of IAC/InterActiveCorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Meet Group Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Meet Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Meet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. IAC/InterActiveCorp therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Meet Group Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

The Meet Group Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, and a 118.02% upside potential. Meanwhile, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s average target price is $298.22, while its potential upside is 30.10%. Based on the data given earlier, The Meet Group Inc. is looking more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares and 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares. The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend while IAC/InterActiveCorp had bullish trend.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats The Meet Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.