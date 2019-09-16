Reviewing The Medicines Company (MDCO)’s and Its Rivals results

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Medicines Company has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of The Medicines Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Medicines Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 0.00% 0.00% -25.90% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Medicines Company and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Medicines Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.31 2.59

With consensus target price of $60.5, The Medicines Company has a potential upside of 25.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of 86.14%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that The Medicines Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Medicines Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year The Medicines Company has stronger performance than The Medicines Company’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Medicines Company has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, The Medicines Company’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. The Medicines Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Medicines Company’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that The Medicines Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Medicines Company’s peers have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Medicines Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The Medicines Company beats The Medicines Company’s rivals.