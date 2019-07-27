Reviewing The Lovesac Company (LOVE)’s and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s results

This is a contrast between The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Lovesac Company 30 1.78 N/A -4.89 0.00 At Home Group Inc. 18 0.32 N/A 0.73 30.72

Table 1 demonstrates The Lovesac Company and At Home Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Lovesac Company and At Home Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Lovesac Company 0.00% -57.7% -41.1% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Lovesac Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor At Home Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.1 respectively. The Lovesac Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Lovesac Company and At Home Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Lovesac Company 0 0 2 3.00 At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The Lovesac Company’s consensus target price is $38, while its potential upside is 71.87%. At Home Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 consensus target price and a 247.79% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, At Home Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Lovesac Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of The Lovesac Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of At Home Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Lovesac Company’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of At Home Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Lovesac Company -14.28% 30.29% 37.89% 100.21% 0% 68% At Home Group Inc. -3.75% 0.45% -3.25% -19.11% -37.52% 19.51%

For the past year The Lovesac Company’s stock price has bigger growth than At Home Group Inc.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.