Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)’s and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s results

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have been rivals in the Broadcasting – Radio for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.10 N/A 2.01 19.03 Urban One Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 3.30 0.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc. Urban One Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0% Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 3.00 Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.89% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group with average price target of $51.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.53% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares and 8.33% of Urban One Inc. shares. About 9.99% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.69% of Urban One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.65% -3.77% -4.52% -6.11% -13.66% 3.43% Urban One Inc. -7.14% -8.27% -14.4% -13.33% 15.56% -0.48%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 3.43% stronger performance while Urban One Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Urban One Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.