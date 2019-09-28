Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)’s and Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s results

As Broadcasting – Radio businesses, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 41 -4.92 237.88M 1.61 25.95 Salem Media Group Inc. 2 -2.94 12.61M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Salem Media Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 576,958,525.35% 0% 0% Salem Media Group Inc. 773,904,504.73% -1.7% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Salem Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.53% and 31.1% respectively. Insiders owned 9.99% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.41% 8.7% 3.77% 5.26% -11.46% 13.2% Salem Media Group Inc. 1.46% -12.97% -1.89% -25.71% -61.83% -0.48%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group had bullish trend while Salem Media Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.