Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)’s and Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS)’s results

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS), both competing one another are Broadcasting – Radio companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.07 N/A 3.72 10.24 Emmis Communications Corporation 4 0.65 N/A 1.66 2.11

Table 1 highlights The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Emmis Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emmis Communications Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Emmis Communications Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 11.5% 4.3% Emmis Communications Corporation 0.00% 54% 14.1%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group. Its rival Emmis Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Emmis Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Emmis Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 52.3% respectively. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share held by insiders are 4.04%. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Emmis Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.43% -4% -4.87% -6.15% -14.08% 3.61% Emmis Communications Corporation -3.21% -3.12% -6.35% -19.08% -24.8% 10.09%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmis Communications Corporation.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats on 7 of the 10 factors Emmis Communications Corporation.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Indianapolis, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, demographic profiling and listening data; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.