Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)’s and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV)’s results

This is a contrast between The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty Braves Group
|28
|3.33
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Fox Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Liberty Braves Group and Fox Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Liberty Braves Group and Fox Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-0.8%
|Fox Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 78.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares and 0% of Fox Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.81% of The Liberty Braves Group shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty Braves Group
|1.19%
|3.21%
|2.88%
|7.4%
|14%
|15.88%
|Fox Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
The Liberty Braves Group beats Fox Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.