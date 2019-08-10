Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)’s and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV)’s results

This is a contrast between The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group 28 3.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 Fox Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Liberty Braves Group and Fox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Liberty Braves Group and Fox Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% -3.5% -0.8% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares and 0% of Fox Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.81% of The Liberty Braves Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty Braves Group 1.19% 3.21% 2.88% 7.4% 14% 15.88% Fox Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Fox Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.