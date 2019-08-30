Reviewing The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX)’s and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s results

Since The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) are part of the Small Tools & Accessories industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The L.S. Starrett Company 7 0.17 N/A 0.77 7.57 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 64 1.41 N/A 1.57 47.17

Table 1 highlights The L.S. Starrett Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The L.S. Starrett Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The L.S. Starrett Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The L.S. Starrett Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The L.S. Starrett Company 0.00% 6.1% 3% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 5.3%

Liquidity

The L.S. Starrett Company has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. The L.S. Starrett Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.3% of The L.S. Starrett Company shares and 0% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares. The L.S. Starrett Company’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The L.S. Starrett Company -5.03% -15.16% -19.2% 5.22% -11.36% 11.85% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 4.4% 5.71% 21.08% 36.9% -13.91% 33.65%

For the past year The L.S. Starrett Company has weaker performance than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. beats The L.S. Starrett Company.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and cutting edge software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, as well as construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.