Reviewing The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)’s and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s results

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.62 N/A 4.53 24.56 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 58 0.50 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The J. M. Smucker Company and TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The J. M. Smucker Company and TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1%

Risk and Volatility

The J. M. Smucker Company’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. TreeHouse Foods Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The J. M. Smucker Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The J. M. Smucker Company and TreeHouse Foods Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 0 4 2 2.33 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The J. M. Smucker Company has a consensus target price of $119.5, and a 7.46% upside potential. TreeHouse Foods Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67 average target price and a 34.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TreeHouse Foods Inc. looks more robust than The J. M. Smucker Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares and 0% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company’s shares. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company has stronger performance than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats TreeHouse Foods Inc.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.