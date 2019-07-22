Reviewing The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)’s and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s results

Both The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company 114 1.66 N/A 5.54 23.02 Ingredion Incorporated 89 0.93 N/A 5.77 14.63

Table 1 highlights The J. M. Smucker Company and Ingredion Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ingredion Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to The J. M. Smucker Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The J. M. Smucker Company is presently more expensive than Ingredion Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 7.9% 3.7% Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that The J. M. Smucker Company is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ingredion Incorporated has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The J. M. Smucker Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ingredion Incorporated is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Ingredion Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Company and Ingredion Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 2 2.29 Ingredion Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of The J. M. Smucker Company is $114.57, with potential upside of 0.24%. Meanwhile, Ingredion Incorporated’s consensus target price is $113, while its potential upside is 39.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ingredion Incorporated is looking more favorable than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of Ingredion Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. The J. M. Smucker Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company 2.31% 6.98% 22.92% 12.95% 14.27% 36.38% Ingredion Incorporated 0.5% -10.11% -9.28% -19.38% -24.14% -7.6%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company has 36.38% stronger performance while Ingredion Incorporated has -7.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Ingredion Incorporated beats The J. M. Smucker Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.