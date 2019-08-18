Reviewing The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)’s and WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s results

Both The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) are Advertising Agencies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 22 0.92 N/A 1.66 13.79 WPP plc 59 0.00 N/A 5.21 11.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and WPP plc. WPP plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WPP plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 28% 4.2% WPP plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WPP plc is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares and 4.7% of WPP plc shares. 0.5% are The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, WPP plc has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.66% 1.73% -0.69% 0.88% 3.15% 11.1% WPP plc 0.12% -8.29% -5.58% 1.94% -24.32% 7.45%

For the past year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has stronger performance than WPP plc

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors WPP plc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.