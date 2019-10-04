Reviewing The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)’s and ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s results

Both The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) compete on a level playing field in the Advertising Agencies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 21 1.83 384.37M 1.66 13.79 ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 12.19M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 1,855,963,302.75% 28% 4.2% ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 911,674,519.48% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.39% and an $25.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares and 1.1% of ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 34.68% are ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.66% 1.73% -0.69% 0.88% 3.15% 11.1% ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 3.73% -1.42% -4.79% -7.33% -35.05% 3.72%

For the past year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; liansuo.com; zhifuwang.cn; and wp28.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, e-commerce platform, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.