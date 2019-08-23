Reviewing The InterGroup Corporation (INTG)’s and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s results

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.91 N/A 1.49 20.21 MDJM Ltd. 3 13.25 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights The InterGroup Corporation and MDJM Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The InterGroup Corporation and MDJM Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5% MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The InterGroup Corporation and MDJM Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 0.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46% MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than MDJM Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors The InterGroup Corporation beats MDJM Ltd.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.