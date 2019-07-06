Reviewing The InterGroup Corporation (INTG)’s and Its Peers results

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.95% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The InterGroup Corporation has 60.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 14.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.20% 4.50% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation N/A 31 20.97 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

The InterGroup Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The InterGroup Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.40 2.10 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 125.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The InterGroup Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation 1.5% 2.73% 4.07% 8.74% 33.04% -2.98% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation has -2.98% weaker performance while The InterGroup Corporation’s rivals have 19.45% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.19 shows that The InterGroup Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The InterGroup Corporation’s peers are 22.78% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

The InterGroup Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The InterGroup Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.