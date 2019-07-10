Reviewing The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|63.48
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 30.57% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
