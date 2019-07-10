Reviewing The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 63.48 N/A -1.33 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 30.57% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund