Reviewing The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.62 N/A 6.55 3.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The India Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 24.92% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.