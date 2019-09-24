Reviewing The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 66.93 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 50 6.62 N/A 2.52 20.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The India Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 45.4%. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.