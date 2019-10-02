Reviewing The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and 23135.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and 23135 (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.99% of 23135 are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
The India Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors 23135.
