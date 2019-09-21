Reviewing The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s results

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 55 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.70 20.31

Demonstrates The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Selective Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $59.33, and a -1.84% downside potential. Meanwhile, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 0.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Selective Insurance Group Inc. appears more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.