Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s results

Both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 123 1.10 N/A 7.35 17.65 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.49 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 3.3%. About 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.