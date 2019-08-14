Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s results

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 122 1.11 N/A 7.35 17.65 Loews Corporation 51 1.07 N/A 2.34 22.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Loews Corporation. Loews Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Loews Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Loews Corporation’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares and 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares. About 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Loews Corporation has 69.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than Loews Corporation.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.