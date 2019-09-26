Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 125 1.14 N/A 7.35 17.65 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.79 N/A 2.33 20.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. James River Group Holdings Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -25.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.