Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s results

Since The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 119 1.11 N/A 7.35 16.56 Chubb Limited 139 2.12 N/A 8.37 17.16

Table 1 demonstrates The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Chubb Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chubb Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Chubb Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Chubb Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Chubb Limited has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Chubb Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively Chubb Limited has a consensus target price of $156.5, with potential upside of 3.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares and 90.8% of Chubb Limited shares. 0.5% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7% Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chubb Limited.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Chubb Limited beats The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.