Reviewing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s results

This is a contrast between The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.54 N/A 0.09 106.38 The Wendy’s Company 18 3.72 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 demonstrates The Habit Restaurants Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Wendy’s Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Habit Restaurants Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Wendy’s Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Wendy’s Company’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival The Wendy’s Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. The Wendy’s Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and The Wendy’s Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Wendy’s Company 1 6 5 2.42

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.84% and an $15.4 consensus target price. Competitively The Wendy’s Company has a consensus target price of $19.38, with potential downside of -6.92%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Habit Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than The Wendy’s Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Wendy’s Company has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while The Wendy’s Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.