Reviewing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Restaurants company, The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 0.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. N/A 10 106.38 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.42 3.14 2.52

$15 is the consensus target price of The Habit Restaurants Inc., with a potential upside of 67.41%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s peers have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1 shows that The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Habit Restaurants Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s rivals beat The Habit Restaurants Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.