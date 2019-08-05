Reviewing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 0.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. N/A 11 106.38 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

$15.4 is the consensus price target of The Habit Restaurants Inc., with a potential upside of 54.62%. The potential upside of the competitors is 19.31%. Given The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Habit Restaurants Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Habit Restaurants Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors are 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

The Habit Restaurants Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s competitors beat The Habit Restaurants Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.