Reviewing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s results

The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.63 N/A 0.09 132.66 Brinker International Inc. 43 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Brinker International Inc. Brinker International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brinker International Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Brinker International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Brinker International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Brinker International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.4 is The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brinker International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76% Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend while Brinker International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc. beats Brinker International Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.