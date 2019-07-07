Reviewing The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s results

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) compete with each other in the Railroads sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 36 0.36 N/A 2.73 12.66 USD Partners LP 11 2.76 N/A 0.81 13.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and USD Partners LP. USD Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than The Greenbrier Companies Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than USD Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.4% USD Partners LP 0.00% 29% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, USD Partners LP’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and USD Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is $48.67, with potential upside of 68.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and USD Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.7%. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of USD Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.09% 4.63% -16.38% -29.18% -27.21% -12.47% USD Partners LP -0.28% -1.01% -3.84% 3.06% -2.66% 3.16%

For the past year The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had bearish trend while USD Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

USD Partners LP beats The Greenbrier Companies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.