Reviewing The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s and Its Peers results

As Railroads company, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.14% of all Railroads’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.30% 2.70% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. N/A 34 11.55 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.75 2.40

$44.33 is the average target price of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 70.50%. The peers have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Greenbrier Companies Inc. -1.47% -6.29% -19.29% -32.1% -48.33% -26.88% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has -26.88% weaker performance while The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s competitors have 38.22% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s peers are 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s peers beat The Greenbrier Companies Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.