Reviewing The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.14% of all Railroads’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.30% 2.70% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. N/A 32 11.55 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.43 2.33

$44.33 is the consensus price target of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 102.88%. As a group, Railroads companies have a potential upside of 14.58%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Greenbrier Companies Inc. -1.47% -6.29% -19.29% -32.1% -48.33% -26.88% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had bearish trend while The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.