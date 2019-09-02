Reviewing The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s results

This is a contrast between The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 1.87 N/A 1.42 23.48 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.44 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gorman-Rupp Company and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Twin Disc Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Gorman-Rupp Company and Twin Disc Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 63.7%. About 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company has 2.5% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.