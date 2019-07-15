Reviewing The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 1.95 N/A 1.42 22.98 Roper Technologies Inc. 331 7.53 N/A 10.41 33.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Roper Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Gorman-Rupp Company is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Roper Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Gorman-Rupp Company and Roper Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Roper Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $330.75, with potential downside of -13.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares and 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34% Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats The Gorman-Rupp Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.