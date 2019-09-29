Reviewing The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 1.68 17.56M 1.42 23.48 Flowserve Corporation 44 1.27 130.90M 1.19 42.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gorman-Rupp Company and Flowserve Corporation. Flowserve Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Gorman-Rupp Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Flowserve Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Gorman-Rupp Company and Flowserve Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 55,534,471.85% 11.8% 9.6% Flowserve Corporation 294,289,568.35% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flowserve Corporation has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company are 4.6 and 2.7. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Gorman-Rupp Company and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Flowserve Corporation is $51, which is potential 8.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Gorman-Rupp Company and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.3% and 0% respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company was less bullish than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats on 9 of the 14 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.