Reviewing The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 2.14 N/A 1.42 23.48 Colfax Corporation 28 0.82 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gorman-Rupp Company and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Gorman-Rupp Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Colfax Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Gorman-Rupp Company and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Colfax Corporation has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 14.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares and 19.87% of Colfax Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares. Comparatively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Colfax Corporation.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.