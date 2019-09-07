Reviewing The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s results

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 1.90 N/A 1.42 23.48 China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gorman-Rupp Company and China Yuchai International Limited. China Yuchai International Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of China Yuchai International Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that The Gorman-Rupp Company is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares and 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited has 49.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company’s stock price has smaller growth than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company beats China Yuchai International Limited.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.