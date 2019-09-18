Reviewing The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)’s and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s results

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – National that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 202 2.25 N/A 22.58 9.75 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.58 N/A 0.93 21.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 18.32% upside potential and an average price target of $253.75. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 6.90% and its consensus price target is $22. Based on the data given earlier, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 36%. 1.43% are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has 0.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -0.86% 6.41% 7.52% 8.72% -7.88% 31.77% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.2% 2.14% -2.24% -1.23% -5.33% 9.25%

For the past year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beats Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.