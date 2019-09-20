Reviewing The Goldfield Corporation (GV)’s and Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s results

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) and Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Heavy Construction. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield Corporation 2 0.34 N/A 0.18 13.35 Orion Group Holdings Inc. 3 0.25 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Goldfield Corporation and Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.9% Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -28.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means The Goldfield Corporation’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orion Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Goldfield Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Orion Group Holdings Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. The Goldfield Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Goldfield Corporation and Orion Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Orion Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.88, with potential upside of 9.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Goldfield Corporation and Orion Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.4% and 90%. Insiders owned roughly 9.22% of The Goldfield Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldfield Corporation 3.07% 3.52% -2.89% -13.6% -51.04% 3.98% Orion Group Holdings Inc. -1.69% 55.94% 58.98% -4.68% -54.93% -5.13%

For the past year The Goldfield Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance while Orion Group Holdings Inc. has -5.13% weaker performance.

Summary

The Goldfield Corporation beats Orion Group Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.