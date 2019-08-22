Reviewing The Goldfield Corporation (GV)’s and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s results

Both The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield Corporation 2 0.32 N/A 0.18 13.35 Limbach Holdings Inc. 8 0.07 N/A 0.35 25.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Goldfield Corporation and Limbach Holdings Inc. Limbach Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Goldfield Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limbach Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Goldfield Corporation and Limbach Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.9% Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Goldfield Corporation has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Goldfield Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Limbach Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. The Goldfield Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of The Goldfield Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.4% of Limbach Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.22% are The Goldfield Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldfield Corporation 3.07% 3.52% -2.89% -13.6% -51.04% 3.98% Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.23% -0.89% 0.11% 57.17% -20.71% 141.3%

For the past year The Goldfield Corporation was less bullish than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Limbach Holdings Inc. beats The Goldfield Corporation.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.