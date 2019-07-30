Reviewing The Goldfield Corporation (GV)’s and Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s results

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) and Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN), both competing one another are Heavy Construction companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield Corporation 2 0.37 N/A 0.20 12.68 Aegion Corporation 18 0.45 N/A 0.04 402.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aegion Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Goldfield Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Goldfield Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aegion Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.3% Aegion Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that The Goldfield Corporation is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aegion Corporation has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Goldfield Corporation and Aegion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aegion Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Aegion Corporation’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential downside is -0.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Goldfield Corporation and Aegion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.22% of The Goldfield Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aegion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldfield Corporation -3.83% 8.81% -3.09% -24.17% -42.3% 11.06% Aegion Corporation -4.27% -18.16% -20% -20.57% -36.67% -3.92%

For the past year The Goldfield Corporation had bullish trend while Aegion Corporation had bearish trend.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; high-density polyethylene pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, pipelines, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.