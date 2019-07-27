Reviewing The Gap Inc. (GPS)’s and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s results

We are contrasting The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 23 0.45 N/A 2.68 8.35 Tilly’s Inc. 11 0.40 N/A 0.84 13.52

In table 1 we can see The Gap Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tilly’s Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Gap Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. The Gap Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Tilly’s Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Gap Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 12.6% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Gap Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tilly’s Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Gap Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Tilly’s Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Tilly’s Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Gap Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Gap Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 0 7 1 2.13 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Gap Inc. has a 63.77% upside potential and an average price target of $32. On the other hand, Tilly’s Inc.’s potential upside is 69.29% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tilly’s Inc. is looking more favorable than The Gap Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.4% of The Gap Inc. shares and 0% of Tilly’s Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.2% of The Gap Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. -10.65% -14.41% -10.83% -18.52% -26.3% -13.08% Tilly’s Inc. -3.33% 1.98% -4.47% -29% 10.39% 13.03%

For the past year The Gap Inc. had bearish trend while Tilly’s Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The Gap Inc. beats Tilly’s Inc.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.