Reviewing The Gap Inc. (GPS)’s and Cherokee Inc. (:)’s results

As Apparel Stores companies, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Cherokee Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 23 0.42 N/A 2.68 8.35 Cherokee Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Gap Inc. and Cherokee Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 12.6% Cherokee Inc. 0.00% -76.7% -13%

Risk and Volatility

The Gap Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, Cherokee Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Gap Inc. and Cherokee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 1 7 1 2.11 Cherokee Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Gap Inc. has an average target price of $31.6, and a 70.44% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Gap Inc. and Cherokee Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 38.3%. The Gap Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Cherokee Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. -10.65% -14.41% -10.83% -18.52% -26.3% -13.08% Cherokee Inc. -5.5% 5.58% 0.37% 8.88% -3.18% 48.8%

For the past year The Gap Inc. has -13.08% weaker performance while Cherokee Inc. has 48.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Gap Inc. beats Cherokee Inc.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cherokee Inc. markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or represents Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, and other brands, as well as Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, and Sideout Sport names. As of January 28, 2017, the company had 124 continuing license agreements covering in approximately 110 countries. Cherokee Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.