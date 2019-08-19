Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
