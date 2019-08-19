Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.