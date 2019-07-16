Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
