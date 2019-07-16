Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund