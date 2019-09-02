Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

In table 1 we can see The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 10.74% respectively. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.