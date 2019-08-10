Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.83 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 11.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 42.3%. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.