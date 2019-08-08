Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

We are contrasting The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.