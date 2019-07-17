Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.98 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average price target and a 3.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders are 79.67%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.