Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 17.3%. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders are 79.67%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.