Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 49.92%. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund