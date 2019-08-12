Reviewing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 49.92%. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
