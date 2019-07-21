Reviewing The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The First of Long Island Corporation has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The First of Long Island Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.40% 0.90% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The First of Long Island Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation N/A 22 13.95 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

The First of Long Island Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The First of Long Island Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First of Long Island Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

The First of Long Island Corporation has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation’s competitors are 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

The First of Long Island Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors The First of Long Island Corporation’s rivals beat The First of Long Island Corporation.